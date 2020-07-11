“Anyone who listens to my teaching and obeys me is wise, like a person who builds a house on solid rock.” — Jesus, as quoted in Matthew 7:24 NLT
When my husband woke up one Sunday morning a few years ago with his left arm numb, our life together suddenly took a different perspective. Especially when the numbness settled in his fingers on both hands and in his right foot. Uncertainty crept into our schedules just as sure as the doctors’ appointments and plethora of medical tests.
Possible causes swirled through my mind. I spent hours online, searching WebMD and other sites, seeking understanding, trying to prepare myself for the worst.
Would he be able to continue to drive a truck? Should we start thinking about another line of work? But then, what can you do when you lose the use of your fingers?
Just three months earlier I’d quit my full-time job, with its regular, although meager, paycheck. My freelance work brought in enough to help pay the bills, but that depended on how much work I contracted and when I received payment. So far, we’d been able to pay the bills on time.
I hadn’t been worried about the finances because I believed the One who called me into full-time writing was faithful, and I trusted He’d provide for all our needs (1Thessalonians 5:24, Philippians 4:19). I also knew if Dean couldn’t work anymore, God would send enough work my way that I’d be able to support us both.
I was more concerned about losing my life’s companion. With the kids grown up and gone, we’d gotten closer. I loved the stage of life we were in. Now the dreams of growing old together were suddenly threatened. But I had no real fear, no doubt, no anxiety. I slept well.
I was feeling pretty proud of my spiritual maturity when God dropped a bombshell: “You thought it was a leap of faith when you quit your job and trusted Me to provide. But would you still trust Me if your husband’s paycheck were gone?”
My faith hadn’t really been put to the test when I quit my job. I still had Dean, he still had his job, and the paychecks were still coming in. As long as I had those, faith talk was easy. Take all that away, and would I be able to walk my talk?
What can we place our security in these days? Certainly not in jobs. In insurance policies? They don’t prevent misfortune; they only promise to provide for our needs in the event something happens. A good credit rating? Identity theft can shoot that overnight. A healthy bank account, investments? A sudden, catastrophic accident or illness, or an extended stay in a skilled care facility can eat those up quickly. Real estate? A house? A fire can destroy in a few minutes what we’ve spent a lifetime building.
Where, then, can we find true, rock-solid security? The Bible tells us, over and over: In God and in God alone. “The LORD is my rock” (Psalms 18:2, 19:4, 92:15; Isaiah 26:4; Deuteronomy 32:4).
I have a piece of the Rock. Do you?
Thank you, Lord, that You are the Rock upon which I build my life. Thank You that I’m no longer building on sand. Amen.
Read and reflect on Matthew 7:24-27.
From “God, Me, & a Cup of Tea, Vol. 3” © 2019 Michele Huey. All rights reserved. Used with permission.