Read and reflect on John 15:13-15.
A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity. ... There is a friend who sticks closer than a brother. — Proverbs 17:17; 18:24 (NIV)
Sharon and I met at a Bible study when we were young wives and mothers and discovered we had much in common.
Over the 44 years of our friendship, we helped our husbands build our houses, living in our basements for several years to save money, and raised three children each.
We contributed to the family budget with jobs outside the home, planted gardens, canned produce and shared recipes.
In the early years, we’d spend hours on the phone — usually me calling her when I needed to rant. I still hear her wise advice during one of my tirades: “Michele, we’re not going to have heaven until we get there.”
Nowadays we spoil grandchildren and adjust to life with retired husbands. Although we don’t spend as much time together as we did when we were younger — with the kids grown up and gone, I have much less to rant about — I know I can count on Sharon.
During my year of health issues, when I needed someone to drive me to medical appointments, I called Sharon. She rearranged her schedule to bring me home from the hospital after my last surgery and spent the day with me so my husband wouldn’t have to take still another day off.
During the good-weather months, we enjoy an occasional girls’ day out. Although the busy holiday season and unpredictable weather keep us from getting together, I know she prays for me and I pray for her. We’re never far apart in mind and heart. When we get together again, it’ll be like we just saw each other yesterday. Our friendship is as solid as the foundations of the houses our husbands built. We truly are BFFs — best friends forever.
I liken my friendship with Sharon to my relationship with God. He, too, is there when I need Him. He, too, listens patiently to my rants. Even if I skip my quiet time, I know I am still in His mind and heart, every moment of every day. “See,” He tells me in His Word, “I have engraved you on the palms of my hands” (Isaiah 49:16).
Sometimes folks think our relationship with God is only a prayer relationship in which the more we pray, the better chance we have of the answer we want. But our quiet-time minutes with God aren’t like frequent flier miles (the more miles you fly, the more benefits you get). In fact, I don’t even have to tell God when I need, for He already knows (Matthew 6:8).
My time with God is like my time with Sharon — building a relationship, growing a friendship that will last forever.
Thank you, Lord, for being not only my heavenly Father, but also my friend. Amen.
From “God, Me, & a Cup of Tea: 101 Devotional Readings to Savor During Your Time with God” © 2017 Michele Huey. All rights reserved. Used with permission.