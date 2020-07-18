When someone becomes a Christian, he becomes a brand new person inside. He is not the same any more. A new life has begun! — 2 Corinthians 5:17 TLB
I knew I was overdue to clean out my clothes closet when I tried on three outfits for church one Sunday morning and none of them would do.
My wardrobe included three pairs of polyester slacks I’d worn nearly every week for 10 years (I exaggerate not) and were coming apart at the seams, missing buttons at the waist, and were way too baggy since I’d lost some weight.
My sweaters were fuzzbally, nearly transparent in places, or had shrunk in the wash. Most of my skirts, blouses and dresses were tired and lifeless and looked like I felt. And most everything was way outdated.
Over the years, I’d added a piece or two to my wardrobe here and there, but, instead of removing anything to make room in my four-foot-wide closet, I simply shoved the old stuff back where it was hard to reach. My dresser drawers weren’t much better. I had to iron anything before I wore it.
Finally I decided it was time. No more hanging on to stuff in case I lost weight or in case I’d want to wear it someday. No more “fat” and “skinny” wardrobes.
My tastes were changing, too. Instead of prints (usually flowers), I wanted solids in shades that complemented my coloring and in styles that complemented my body shape.
So after a daylong shopping trip and another daylong closet-cleaning session, I had 50 empty hangers, two empty dresser drawers, a healthy donation for Goodwill, and an equally healthy donation for the garbage man — and a feeling of being set free.
Every time I wear one of my new outfits, I feel like a new woman, lighter and happier than I’ve felt in years. Amazing how hanging on to useless old things can bog us down.
We do the same spiritually, don’t we? Those old sins are hard to let go because we have a hard time believing we are truly forgiven and so we refuse to forget. We won’t forgive ourselves, so we carry around a load of guilt, thinking this is our penance.
Is that what God does? No!
When we asked for His forgiveness and accepted His Son, we were changed inside. Not patched up, like a garment that needs mending. We were born again (John 3:16), given new life — His life in us. We became not fixed-up versions of our old selves, but brand new persons!
We were washed completely clean (1 John 1:9). All our sin-stain was bleached out entirely by the Son, and our hearts are now as white as snow (Isaiah 1:18, Psalm 51:2,7). All the garbage of sin and guilt was flung as far from us as the east is from the west (Psalm 103:12), and God remembers it no more (Jeremiah 31:34).
So why do we? Perhaps because we feel unworthy? But God considered us worthy enough to send His Son to die in our place and open the way to heaven.
So, Christian, clean out your closet and toss the fuzzbally attitudes, oversized guilt, outdated shame. Don your new clothes — clothes as clean, fresh and new as a spring morning — clothes that will make you feel like a new person — because, Child of God, you really are.
Create in me a clean heart, O God, and put a new and right spirit within me. Restore to me the joy of my salvation. Amen. (Psalm 51:10,12)
Read and reflect on Matthew 9:14–17.
From “God, Me, & a Cup of Tea, Vol. 3” © 2019 Michele Huey. All rights reserved. Used with permission.