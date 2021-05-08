Read and reflect on Titus 2:1, 3-5
… they can train the younger women ... — Titus 2:4 (NIV)
Sunday is Mother’s Day, the day we honor those women who carried us in their bodies, gave birth to us in pain, hauled us around on their hips, kissed our boo-boos, cheered for us when we were losing, stood up to the bullies, welcomed our friends (even the ones she knew were dirty rats), protected us when we thought we didn’t need protected, disciplined us when we defied them, sought us when we strayed, released us when we were ready, prayed for us constantly, and loved us unflinchingly even when we were mean, rotten, nasty and cruel.
They glimpsed in us what we couldn’t recognize, and nurtured the kernel of talent no one else saw. Our dreams became their dreams, and, come hell or high water, they would see to it that we had every opportunity to make them come true. When we fell, they picked us up, dusted us off and sent us on our way again. Sometimes we thought they were being mean and unreasonable, but when we became parents ourselves, we began to understand.
I have spiritual mothers, too — those older, more experienced women who nurture me on my faith journey. Who, by their example, teach me what it means to be a Christian woman.
Mary took me under her wing when I was but a babe in Christ. Her invitation to a Christian Women’s Club luncheon led to Bible studies, service and Christian friendships that I treasure to this day, nearly 30 years later.
Joan (pronounced “Jo-ann”) opened her home — a hive of activity with five daughters — for a Bible study, where I found room to grow. Her words, “I learned to hold the panic in,” were my stay when my husband carried in our 5-year-old son wrapped in a sheet, blood streaming from his head. That day I learned not only to “hold the panic in,” but also that cuts to the scalp bleed profusely because of all the hair follicles.
Caroline’s love of life poured from her generous, servant heart. “If the Lord came today,” she said once, giggling, “I’d tell him I can’t go. I’ve got too much to do!”
Louise’s unquenchable zest for life, unflinching faith and passion for God fueled a life of tireless service. Just remembering her constant smile and hearty laughter blesses me and encourages me to keep on keeping on.
And, finally, Dorothy. A woman whose love for God, life of prayer, undaunted faith and kind heart draws me to her like a parched traveler to a fresh mountain stream. She was recently diagnosed with advanced cancer. I despaired until I heard what she said: “Don’t give up on me!” What faith!
To paraphrase John Donne, “No woman is an island.” Our lives are an ongoing stream in the course of time, one life touching another, touching another, touching another, on and on, until time is no more.
Whose life has touched yours? Whose life is yours touching?
Thank you, Lord, for the women whose lives have blessed mine. May I, in turn, touch others’ lives for You. Amen.
© 2007 Michele Huey. All rights reserved. Used with permission.