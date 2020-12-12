Many are the plans in the mind of a man, but it is the purpose of the LORD that will be established. — Proverbs 19:21 (RSV)
Now that I’m somewhere between “middle-aged” and “over the hill” (closer to over-the-hill than middle-aged), I look back on my life and view the unexpected — the things that interfered with my plans — quite differently than I did at the time they happened.
My father’s layoff from the steel mill when I was 9 led to tough times that taught me resourcefulness and thrift. The broken engagement that shattered my heart when I was 20 freed me for when Mr. Right entered the picture a few months later. (We’ll celebrate our 47th on Dec. 22.) An unexpected pregnancy with child No. 3 altered our dreams for the future.
No, my life certainly has not gone the way I played it in my head when I was growing up. I’d dreamed of traveling the world, free as a bird, but the road I traveled was one of diapers, doctors’ appointments, piano and dance lessons, sporting events, school programs, occasional teaching gigs to help make ends meet, and endless dust, dishes, meals, laundry, forms to complete and papers that needed my signature.
The road was neither well-paved nor well-marked. There were no signs warning me of a “rough road ahead,” “construction: expect delays,” or that I’d soon be encountering fog, blowing snow, ice or severe crosswinds.
In the words of Louisa May Alcott in her classic “Little Women,” “My castle is very different from what I planned, but I would not alter it.”
Although “into each life some rain must fall; some days must be dark and sad and dreary,” she adds in the closing words of her character, Jo, “I’m far happier than I deserve. … Fritz is getting gray and stout. I’m growing as thin as a shadow, and am thirty. We never shall be rich, and Plumfield may burn up any night, for that incorrigible Tommy Bangs will smoke sweet-fern cigars under the bed-clothes, though he’s set himself afire three times already. But in spite of these unromantic facts, I have nothing to complain of, and never was so jolly in my life.”
I echo her words: “I’m far happier than I deserve. My husband is getting grayer by the day, and I am growing stouter as I edge closer to 70. We’ll never be rich, and everything we’ve spent our lives building can be lost in the blink of an eye. Obnoxious people will plague our paths. Anyone can sue us at any time over anything, and the economy will continue to be as stable as a sputtering firecracker.
But in spite of these unromantic facts, I have nothing, really, to complain about. I have my hubby, wearing out though he may be. I have my three grown children, their loved ones and nine grandchildren who fill my life with love and joy. And I am truly happy and at peace.
And, most important, I have God, the One who is control of all things at all times (1 Chronicles 29:10-12). His Word is the only road sign I need. For I’ve experienced the truth of Romans 8:28. I’ve conquered fear with Romans 8:31-39. I’ve faced my own inadequacy and seen His adequacy in Isaiah 55:8-9.
And I’ve vanquished insecurity with Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.”
Now, that’s a plan!
As I light the third Advent candle, Father, I am reminded that Your Son came to give me a hope and a future. Help me daily to recognize and yield to Your awesome plan for me. Amen.
Read and reflect on Matthew 1:18-25; Luke 1:26-2:20.
© 2008 by Michele Huey. All rights reserved. Used with permission.