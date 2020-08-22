Today, if you hear his voice, do not harden your hearts. — Psalm 95:7-8 NIV
Every year when it’s time to plant our garden, my husband works hard to prepare the soil for the seeds.
First he plows, turning the hardened earth over and under. Then he tills it, breaking up tough clumps of sod and removing the rocks that rise to the surface with the churning — and there are buckets full still, after 40 years. Then he works lime and fertilizer in the loose soil with the tiller — and, of course, removes more rocks.
Only when the soil is loose and porous, and boosted with nutrients necessary for plant growth does he drop in the seeds.
Even then his soil toil is far from over. Throughout the growing season, he must keep working it, tilling it to keep it loose and soft, plucking those endless rocks, pulling weeds and periodically adding more lime and fertilizer.
After every hard rain, the soil hardens again, more rocks appear, and he must hoe around the growing plants so the nutrients they need to grow can filter through to the roots. And, of course, pick rocks.
Even after the harvest the work isn’t done. Plowing the whole thing under allows the decaying plants to add more nutrients to the soil over the winter.
Then, the following spring, he starts all over. The ground always needs work.
Just like our souls. We need a lot of work, too — over and over. The work is never done on this earth.
It all starts with a hardened heart that cannot accept the seed. To get our attention, God often turns our lives upside-down, breaking up tough clumps of stubbornness and rebellion. Then, to soften our hearts even more, He keeps things churned up until we are submissive and workable. Rocks of selfishness and willfulness, which crop up daily, must be removed. Storms of life also tend to bring them to the surface.
But the seed needs nutrition to grow, and too many idle years result in a depleted soul, fallow and barren.
To remedy this, the lime of prayer and the fertilizer of fellowship with more mature Christians must be applied — by the bagful.
But we’re not ready to produce a harvest yet, are we? Those weeds of worldliness must be carefully twisted out of our hearts, where their roots reach deep, leeching the nutrients and choking the tendrils of spiritual life.
Only after all this toil — plowing, tilling, hoeing, rock-plucking, fertilizing, watering, weeding — can our soil-soul support growth and eventually produce a harvest.
But there is never, really, any one type of soil, is there? Perhaps that’s why I’ve always had trouble answering the question, “What kind of soil are you?”
I am not one type of soil, you see. I am all of them.
Dear God, thank You that soil can be changed. Thank You for changing me — little by little, rock by rock, weed by weed. Amen.
Read and reflect on Matthew 13:3-9, 18-23.
From “God, Me, and a Cup of Tea, Vol. 3” © 2019 Michele Huey. All rights reserved. Used with permission.