The LORD will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore. — Psalm 121:8 NIV
The verdict was in: My old laptop couldn’t be fixed. My computer guy tried — ordered an internal jack to replace the bad one that was causing the screen to flicker and a too-frequent-for-comfort loss of power. But he couldn’t get into the computer to replace it.
In the days preceding the verdict, I’d prayed about the decision whether to buy a new laptop or repair the old one. I pored through Consumer Reports and visited the websites of companies making the models that were my top choices. I’d pretty much made up my mind which laptop would suit my needs and pocketbook. So when a little “chat with a representative” window popped up, I clicked on it.
I told the rep I needed it no later than Friday. It was Monday. I was scheduled to fly to Colorado Springs the following week for a writing stint, and I needed the laptop in time to set it up and get somewhat used to it before I left.
“No problem,” he wrote. “I’ll schedule it for expedited shipping at no extra cost.”
So I ordered it — a nice, sleek laptop that was half the size and bulk of the old one. And I had enough money left over to buy a much-needed all-in-one printer.
In the confirmation email the company sent me was a tracking number — by clicking on it, I could follow my order en route from the distribution facility across the country to my home. And that’s what I did.
From Tuesday to Thursday, I watched the laptop’s progress from Carlsbad, Calif., to San Diego to Indianapolis to Pittsburgh to Johnstown to my home. I even had a pretty good idea the hour it would come. I sat by the front window most of the day waiting. When it arrived, I did one big happy dance.
Similarly, God watches our progress from birth to death. We’re all “special orders” to Him. Each of us is the apple of His eye (Ps. 17:8) — beloved, precious, and honored (Isaiah 43:4). Some of us are on an expedited route and will arrive home sooner than others. But most of us, I daresay, are going home by way of ground shipment, which will take longer and will have more “parking spots” and bumps along the way.
Our Heavenly Father knows every stone, every pothole, every mountain and valley, every river that must be crossed. But better yet, he does the “happy dance” when we finally arrive on the doorstep of our eternal home.
Dear God, You saw me before I was born and scheduled each day of my life before I began to breathe. Every day was recorded in Your Book. How precious it is, Lord, to realize that You are thinking of me constantly! I can’t even count how many times a day Your thoughts turn towards me. And when I wake in the morning, You are still thinking of me! (Psalm 139:16–18 LB) Awesome! Thank You. Amen.
Read and reflect on Psalm 121.
Additional Scripture to savor: Psalm 139, 1 Peter 3:12, Jeremiah 24:6, 2 Chronicles 16:9
From “God, Me, & a Cup of Tea: 101 Devotional Readings to Savor During Your Time with God” © 2017 Michele Huey. All rights reserved. Used with permission.