I am setting a plumb line in the midst of My people. — Amos 7:8 NKJV
“An army of the world’s top climatologists agree: manmade global warming is a fraud.”
I clicked the link to read the article then Googled the subject. A whole slew of articles popped up addressing the topic, some claiming manmade global warming is a scam, others insisting climate warming is, indeed, due to human activities.
Who to believe?
It’s like the “eggs are bad/good for you” debate. It seems for every theory, there’s an opposing one. Both sides use scientific studies to back their claims.
But theories change, don’t they?
I don’t know about you, but I want to build my life on something that doesn’t change.
What doesn’t change?
Truth.
But how do we know what’s true and what’s false? What basis do we use?
Me, I use the Bible.
There are those, I know, who don’t believe the Bible is God’s Word or that it’s relevant to us today. It’s like the global warming controversy and the debate over whether a certain food is good or bad for the human body. We look at the argument on both sides and choose.
I choose to believe the Bible is the Word of God and use it as the rock upon which I build my life-house.
Why?
First, because the Bible shows us our Creator’s standards. Like a plumb line. When a wall is built to standard and is straight, it’s said to be “true to plumb.” If it isn’t, it’s “out of plumb.”
“You can’t please everyone, so you’ve got to please yourself,” sang the late Rick Nelson in his hit song “Garden Party.” That might sound like a good philosophy, but think about it: What would the world be like if each person’s main focus was to please himself first, and “everyone did what was right in his own eyes” (Judges 21:25)? We’d be out of plumb.
Second, the Bible, unlike man’s theories, is enduring. “The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God will stand forever (Isaiah 40:8). “Forever, O LORD, Thy word is firmly fixed in the heavens” (Psalm 119:89). I want a life based on something that isn’t fickle, something that won’t change with every new study or theory.
Third, because God’s Word is enlightening, “a lamp to my feet and a light to my path” (Psalm 119:105). It gives me guidance, wisdom and knowledge. It lights my way in a world that’s getting darker and darker, clearing up the confusion that often besets me as I travel life’s road.
Fourth, because God’s Word is effective. God Himself said His Word will not return to Him void but will accomplish all that He desires for it to accomplish (Isaiah 55:10-11). It’s living and active, sharper than any double-edged sword and penetrates to the hidden places in our beings—our thoughts and attitudes (Hebrews 4:12) — the very places that need changed and cleansed.
And finally (not finally really, but finally for the sake of brevity — I have only so many column inches here), God’s Word teaches us what is true and to do what is right. It makes us realize what’s wrong with our lives and how to correct it (2 Timothy 3:16).
Either we’re “out of plumb” or “true to plumb.”
Which are you?
Help me, O Lord, to be true to plumb. Amen.
Read and reflect on Amos 7:7-15 and Luke 6:46-49.
From “God, Me, & a Cup of Tea: 101 Devotional Readings to Savor During Your Time with God,” © 2017 Michele Huey. All rights reserved. Used with permission.