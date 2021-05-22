For we walk by faith, not by sight. — 2 Corinthians 5:7 RSV
Years ago I took a leap of faith and resigned from my full-time job — a year after I first sensed God nudging me to do so.
For that year I wrestled. How did I know it was God’s voice I heard — and not echoes of my own desires? And how on earth, if I quit, would we make ends meet?
I believed God was able to provide — it says so right in the Bible: “And my God will supply every need of yours according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19). But it’s easier to believe a verse like that after the fact. And there’s a difference between “is able” and “will.”
This is where the rubber met the road.
After much prayer, I submitted my letter of resignation — and immediately the yearlong wrestling match ceased, and the tension evaporated. My shoulders felt as though a massive weight had been lifted. Why did I wait so long?
But my decision was tested — in an area where I least expected and cared most about. Three months after I received my last paycheck, my husband began a round of medical tests. This is a man who, in 30 years, took perhaps 15 days off work due to sickness. And here we were, facing the unknown — in health, in job performance and hence employability, and in our future. Add to that all the missed work hours due to doctors’ appointments and medical tests that reflected in his paycheck.
God will provide, I told myself even when, in the spring, we received several past-due notices.
“Wait until our income tax refund comes in,” I promised them all. I knew we could catch up because we got a bigger refund since my income had decreased. By May we were all caught up.
God continued to meet our needs. Editing jobs came just when the property taxes were due or the heating oil was low. The grant money our son received for college increased. More opportunities for freelance writing and speaking came. A change in our health insurance policy provided better benefits, including dental and vision — we both desperately need new eyeglasses — without additional cost for us.
I learned more than to trust God, more than what it means to be sure of what I hope for and certain of what I don’t see (Hebrews 11:1), more than how God blesses obedience. I learned to wait on God. Patience (ugh!) was cultivated in my impatient soul. And this, perhaps, was the most important lesson of all.
As I look back on that year, I don’t see lack. I see God’s provision, protection, and presence. He truly is able to take care of all my needs, able to handle anything that comes along, able to do exceedingly abundantly above all I can ask or imagine (Ephesians 3:20), able to mold me into what He wants me to be (Philippians 1:6).
Are you sensing God’s nudging? Don’t be afraid to step out in faith because, you see, where the rubber meets the road is where God will be.
Dear God, You are just awesome! Amen.
Read and reflect on Lamentations 3:21-26 and Philippians 4:6-7.
From “God, Me, & a Cup of Tea: 101 Devotional Readings to Savor During Your Time with God” © 2017 Michele Huey. All rights reserved. Used with permission.