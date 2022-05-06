The heavy lifting is over.
Now the fun begins, suggests newly crowned men’s Olympic figure skating gold medalist Nathan Chen.
The Utah native, in his only Pittsburgh market interview, is referring to leading the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating team into PPG Paints Arena Sunday for a program that is just for fun.
It is billed as the most decorated group of American figure skaters in the past two decades.
“Stars on Ice is a celebration of all the hard work the cast has put in,” he explained.
“It’s a joy to be able to perform alongside athletes we have all known for a long time and have been inspired by all our careers.
“We are truly a family and this show demonstrates that. Stars on Ice is really so much fun, and we hope that the audience can see our joy.”
That’s why Sunday’s show is more than just a Mother’s Day present but a gift for all who love this one-of-a-kind sport.
That doesn’t surprise Chen.
He believes the ongoing attraction to figure skating is the fact that “it’s sport and art combined and is such a unique way of packaging the two.”
He certainly proved that when he mesmerized the world in February with his dominating Olympic performance in Beijing.
“You can’t even imagine what it feels like. It’s amazing to have this opportunity,” Chen said then. It “absolutely” lived up to his dreams of what earning gold might feel like, he assured.
A WELCOME SECOND CHANCE
After not being able to achieve those dreams in the previous Olympics, where he said he “found out about myself,” he was appreciative of having a second chance.
It had been a long journey to those dreams, he added, and it allowed him to “reflect back on people who helped me” achieve them. At the top of that list is his mother, he said, who at various times was his driver, coach and biggest fan.
Fans Sunday will have plenty of reasons to cheer for Chen and Team USA, as well as the simple fact that after two seasons without skating due to the pandemic, live skating has returned.
In addition to 2022 Olympic Gold and Silver medalist, three-time World Champion, and six-time and reigning U.S. Champion Chen, the line-up includes 2022 Olympic Silver and Bronze medalists, four-time World medalists and three-time U.S. Champions Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue; 2022 Olympic silver medalists, 2022 World Champions and U.S. Champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier; 2022 Olympic Silver medalists, three-time World medalists and three-time and reigning U.S. Champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates; 2022 Olympic Silver medalist, two-time World medalist and three-time U.S. Silver medalist Vincent Zhou; and 2022 Olympic Silver medalist and U.S. Champion Karen Chen.
One goal of Stars on Ice, founded in 1986 by skating icon Scott Hamilton, is to offer fans of figure skating a unique theatrical platform to enjoy skating.
One audience-pleasing element is the group numbers, featuring the entire cast skating together to a musical medley in thematic costumes. This year’s finale will be an Elton John medley with costumes representing 25 different Elton John looks throughout the years.
Nathan Chen skated to gold with John’s “Rocket Man” in the Olympics, which drew a congratulatory tweet from Elton John himself.
As for Nathan Chen’s future, he says, “This sport is so unique to each individual skater. There’s always room for improvement and growth. I plan on returning to college and then deciding my future from there.”
Tickets for the 2022 Stars on Ice tour are on sale now. Tickets start at $30 and are available at www.starson ice.com, www.ticketmaster.com and the Dick’s Sporting Goods Box Office at PPG Paints Arena. Limited on-ice seating is available upon request. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more.
Rex Rutkoski is a veteran regional, national and international freelance writer, and former WDVE-FM talk show host, based in the Pittsburgh suburbs of Freeport, Armstrong County. He can be reached at rexrutkos ki@gmail.com.