Mario Luther donation

Heather Reed, executive director of the IRMC Healthcare Foundation, recently accepted a donation from Mario Luther.

 Submitted photo

Mario Luther, owner of Luther Ford Lincoln in Homer City and Luther Ford in Ebensburg, donated $25,350 to IRMC’s Women’s Imaging Center on July 25. The money was raised during the 37th annual Mario H. Luther Ford Charity Golf Classic on May 19th at the Indiana Country Club with the help of 152 golfers.

This year’s donation marked the tenth year in a row that proceeds from the golf classic have gone toward the Imaging Center, totaling $148,864 raised to fight breast cancer.