Mario Luther, owner of Luther Ford Lincoln in Homer City and Luther Ford in Ebensburg, donated $25,350 to IRMC’s Women’s Imaging Center on July 25. The money was raised during the 37th annual Mario H. Luther Ford Charity Golf Classic on May 19th at the Indiana Country Club with the help of 152 golfers.
This year’s donation marked the tenth year in a row that proceeds from the golf classic have gone toward the Imaging Center, totaling $148,864 raised to fight breast cancer.
“On behalf of the IRMC Board of Directors, the Indiana Healthcare Foundation Board and medical staff and employees at the IRMC Women’s Imaging Center, we are incredibly honored that Mario and his team continue to coordinate and execute this long-running golf classic, steering proceeds to us as we work to fight breast cancer and enhance our testing and treatments,” said IRMC President and CEO Stephen Wolfe.
The Mario H. Luther Charity Golf Classic has raised over $500,000 for a number of charities over the years, including IRMC Pediatrics, the UMWA dislocated miners food bank, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), American Diabetes Association, Lupus Foundation and Susan G. Komen Foundation.
“We are grateful for the support that we receive from golfers and the many businesses and organizations that have supported us through the years,” Luther said.
The golf classic is named in honor of Luther’s father, Mario H. Luther, who founded the Ford dealership in 1957.
“We try to carry on the legacy and example that he set,” Luther said. “We are proud to be an active part of the communities we serve, and we are all blessed to have an outstanding and independent hospital like IRMC here in our backyard. We are happy to support them and proud of what we have accomplished for various charitable causes over the past three-plus decades.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.