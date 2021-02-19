To whom it may concern —
GOOD NEIGHBORS
The snow keeps coming, necessitating frequent removal of snow. Be sure to recognize these good neighbors, the folks who plow out driveways and shovel sidewalks for others during our recent relentless snowstorms:
Barr Slope: Randy Cooper
Blairsville: Scott Stuchell and George Sulkosky, North Spring Street; Dave and Kate Hiltabidle, North Brady Street
Center Township: Robert Worchester
Clymer: Wally Bennett
Commodore: Barry Stiffler, Hill Road; Mike Wilson, Douglas Street
Deckers Point: Kevin Smyers
Ernest: Ron, Angie and Rachel Binion, Second Street
Hillsdale: Tom Cochman, Churchill Road; John Tracker
Homer City: Matt Verheyen, Columbia Street; Luca Kordish; Mary Jo Barletta, East Elm Street
Indiana/White Township: Christine Bondra, of Shelocta (for shoveling on South 13th Street); Dan Ackerson, School Street; Chad McHugh, Ann Circle; Mike Cochran, Evergreen Drive; Charlie and Carol Marcenzo, Tyson Farms; Curtis and Brenda Lentz, Hunters Creek development; Jan and Tim Allshouse, 1200 block of Water Street; Marsha and Bob Pikel, Harrison Drive; Rick Apjok, Risinger Road; Eric Nagy; Gene Bicego, Dawn Drive; Larry and Vicky DeChurch, Elm Street; Wayne Short; Bill Turner and Matt Renninger, East Pike; Austin Collins, South 13th Street; Bill Runco, Shadowood; Sam Pearce, Matt Hawk and Bill Seale, Melloney Lane; Joe Previte, Kathryn Street; Craig Levine, Hamill Road; Jeffrey Tobin, Quincy Circle
Josephine: Linda and Paul Chapla, their son-in-law Tom Twinchek and his children Maddie and Jake, Old Indiana Road
Marion Center: Dave Meyers, Mike Fabian and Shane Brandenburg
Saltsburg: Victor Versino; William and Alexander Frain and Glen Aikens, Pauline Drive
Shelocta: Jeff, Ed and Dan Williams
South Bend: Alan Blystone
TELEPHONE TALK
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is encouraging residents and businesses in the current 814 area code, which includes northern and eastern portions of Indiana County, a northeastern portion of Armstrong County, the extreme northeastern portion of Westmoreland County, and all of Cambria, Clearfield and Jefferson counties, to start testing 10-digit dialing for local calls. On April 3, 10-digit dialing will be mandatory in the 814 area code, which is the last area code in the state to get an “overlay” code, 582, which will be assigned to new telephone numbers in the 814 area once the available supply of numbers is exhausted in the 814 coverage area.
ON ALERT
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding consumers to be on alert for notices from their electric distribution companies about the opportunity to review customer account information being provided to electric generation suppliers.
Every three years, EDCs must remind customers of the ability to include or restrict information being provided to EGSs. EDCs maintain an “eligible customer list” that contains such information as historic usage and addresses, but does not include customer telephone numbers. In February and March consumers are encouraged to pay attention to their bill inserts, emails or other notices from their electric utility regarding the eligible customer list.
Those notices are aimed at directing consumers about how to opt out of being included, but customers can contact their distribution company at any time to restrict the information being given to generation suppliers. More details can be found at the www.puc.pa.gov website.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Lisa Glaser has been named marketing director of Lifesteps, a member agency with the United Way of Armstrong, Beaver, Butler and Indiana counties. In this role, she will oversee the marketing and business development efforts for Lifesteps and its subsidiaries, accessAbilities and All Abilities. Glaser, of Franklin Park, most recently served as marketing director for the law offices of Edgar Snyder & Associates in Pittsburgh. ... Gas prices in the Indiana area have risen to $2.99 per gallon, up about 15 cents from a week ago. Statewide the average is $2.86, while nationwide it is $2.58. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes the late Fred Rogers, whose show debuted on this date in 1968, “Listening is where love begins: listening to ourselves and then to our neighbors.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for inclusion to mweaver@indianagazette.net.