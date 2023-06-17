As the days dwindle down toward a shutdown of the Homer City Generation plant, state lawmakers plan to visit Homer City to discuss energy policy.
State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, told constituents in an e-mail newsletter that the House Republican Policy Committee will have a hearing on the topic of “Pennsylvania’s Energy Policy: Boom or Bust,” Friday at 10 a.m. at the Homer City Fire Department’s hall, 25 W. Church St., Homer City.
“The purpose of the hearing is to discuss where our energy policy is heading and how to leverage our energy resources for an economic boom to avoid an economic bust,” Struzzi wrote.
In a news release April 3, Homer City Generation LP said it had informed PJM Interconnection LLC on March 31 that it will decommission all of its coal units at its power plant five miles southwest of Homer City Borough in Center Township.
The announcement reversed an earlier decision the company made to preserve 129 jobs at the facility.
“This is an unfortunate day for us at Homer City because we did everything possible to maintain our operations,” said Homer City President and CEO William A. Wexler on April 3. “Everyone at Homer City was committed to helping power our community and no one embodied that commitment more than our workers.”
The Homer City ownership group said it told PJM operations will be winding down over the next 90 days, with tiered layoffs as a result.
That would bring a final shutdown by the end of this month.
Struzzi said the policy committee would discuss, among other topics, the energy tax brought on by the Wolf administration’s efforts to force the commonwealth into the multi-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
In the budget recently passed by a party line 102-101 margin in the state House, there was no increase in personal income or sales taxes.
However, House Republicans argued, it does include an assumption that $663 million will come from fees associated with RGGI’s CO2 Budget Trading Program and the cost that could be charged for coal- and natural gas-fired electricity generation.
While the state’s non-partisan Independent Fiscal Office indicated the estimated $663 million energy tax would increase by four times people’s utility bills, Struzzi said, the GOP policy committee also heard recently from the heads of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association and National Federation of Independent Business about how the tax would negatively impact employers and the state’s economy overall.
Homer City officials said RGGI will severely limit their ability to plan long-term and it will handcuff the business in making further investments with an uncertain regulatory future.
However, RGGI proponents said Homer City operators incorrectly placed some of the blame for the closure on RGGI.
“The truth is that this closing, like the Cheswick coal plant closing last year and the many other coal plant closings across the state in the last two decades, was not about RGGI, but brought on by larger forces, as the energy market shifted from coal production to cheaper renewables and fracked gas,” the Clean Power PA Coalition said after Homer City operators announced plans for the shutdown.
Struzzi said the Friday hearing will be streamed through his website, RepStruzzi.com.
