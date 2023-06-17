homer city power plant 02-4.jpg (copy)

Homer City power plant as seen from Neal Road.

 Tom Peel

As the days dwindle down toward a shutdown of the Homer City Generation plant, state lawmakers plan to visit Homer City to discuss energy policy.

State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, told constituents in an e-mail newsletter that the House Republican Policy Committee will have a hearing on the topic of “Pennsylvania’s Energy Policy: Boom or Bust,” Friday at 10 a.m. at the Homer City Fire Department’s hall, 25 W. Church St., Homer City.