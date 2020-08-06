Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday he believes there should be no sports in Pennsylvania for the remainder of the year.
During a his press conference, Wolf was asked about the PIAA giving sports the green light to resume athletics in the state, to which he responded that “the recommendation is that we don’t do any sports until January 1st.”
“The guidance is that we ought to avoid any congregate settings,” Wolf said. “And that means anything that brings people together is going to help that virus get us and we ought to do everything we can to defeat that virus."