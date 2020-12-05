Gov. Tom Wolf, above, and state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine joined some 1,400 participants, including some from Indiana County, in a Friday Q&A webinar about COVID-19 resurgence planning conducted by the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry and its president/CEO Gene Barr, shown below.
Wolf took part in the program from his home in York. The program was arranged under auspices of the Chamber’s BringingPABack initiative aimed at meeting challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic from economic and health perspectives.