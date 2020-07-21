A spokeswoman for Gov. Tom Wolf said Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, is getting a response to his letter from February regarding a U.S. Department of Energy program that would provide up to $64 million in federal funding for Carbon Capture Technology research.
Press Secretary Lyndsay Kensinger said the response was being sent Monday, the same day that Pittman wrote his letter regarding energy issues including CCT, which has the objective of “establishing a plan to take advantage of emerging technologies, modernize existing power plants, and build new power generators that continue to use our abundant natural resources in a more efficient and environmentally friendly manner.”
While that letter was not available early today, Kensinger could answer another question Pittman asked: “The governor plans to veto House Bill 2025 if it passes the Senate and makes it to his desk,” the press secretary told the Gazette late Monday.
HB 2025 sponsor Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, expected action in late summer or early fall on HB 2025 in the Senate. Pittman would not speculate on when the Senate would act on it, but shared Struzzi’s reaction to the prospect of a veto.
“That’s not surprising, but certainly disappointing,” Pittman said. “What he is doing is vetoing the voice of the hard-working men and women who work in these power plants,” including several in Pittman’s senatorial district.
“I think it is very unfortunate that the governor chooses to not listen to the voices of Pennsylvania residents,” Struzzi said. “The House and Senate are elected to represent people. When we vote to approve a bill in a bipartisan manner that the governor vetoes, he essentially is not listening to the people.”
“I am very committed to advancing this legislation,” said Pittman, vice chairman of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee. “If the governor wants to make the veto threat a promise I am more than happy to oblige.”
Struzzi said proponents of HB 2025 and a companion bill Pittman wrote for Senate consideration are saying, “Look at all of the impacts on Pennsylvania, and they’re not doing that right now, and that’s frightening.”
The bill was placed in Pittman’s committee last week. There is no word on when HB 2025 will get consideration there.