Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are on the following days and locations.
Some agencies are meeting virtually on various platforms, and some are meeting in person. Instructions on how to “attend” these meetings is usually available on each organization’s website.
MONDAY
• Indiana Area School District Board of School Directors — 7 p.m., boardroom, administration building, East Pike
• Marion Center Area School District Board of School Directors — 7:30 p.m., virtual
TUESDAY
• Blairsville-Saltsburg School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., virtual
•Cherry Tree Borough Council — 7 p.m., borough office, special meeting on sale of Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall, personnel and contractor services
• Indiana County Technology Center Joint Operating Committee — noon, tech center.
• Indiana County Salary Board — 11 a.m., commissioners hearing room, courthouse.
WEDNESDAY
• Indiana County Board of Commissioners — 10:30 a.m., commissioners hearing room, courthouse.
• White Township Board of Supervisors — 7:30 p.m., township office.