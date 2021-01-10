Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are on the following days and locations. Some agencies are meeting virtually on various platforms, and some are meeting in person. Instructions on how to “attend” these meetings is usually available on each organization’s website.
MONDAY
• Indiana Area School District Board of School Directors — 7 p.m., boardroom, administration building, East Pike
TUESDAY
• Clymer Borough Council — 7 p.m., borough office
• Indiana County Salary Board — 11 a.m., commissioners hearing room, county courthouse
• United School District Board of Education — 7:30 p.m., high school boardroom• White Township Planning Commission — 7:30 p.m., township office
WEDNESDAY
• Blairsville-Saltsburg School District — public hearing on potential closure of Saltsburg Middle/High School, 5:30 p.m., virtual
• Indiana County Board of Commissioners — 10:30 a.m., commissioners hearing room, county courthouse
• White Township Board of Supervisors — 1 p.m., township office
THURSDAY
• Blairsville-Saltsburg School District — public hearing (if continued) on potential closure of Saltsburg Middle/High School, 5:30 p.m., virtual
• Penns Manor School District Board of Education — 7 p.m., high school