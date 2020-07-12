Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are on the following days and locations.
Some agencies are meeting virtually on various platforms, and some are meeting in person. Instructions on how to “attend” these meetings is usually available on each organization’s website.
MONDAY
Indiana Area School District Board of School Directors — 7:30 p.m., boardroom, East Pike
TUESDAY
• Clymer Borough Council — 7 p.m., borough office
• Indiana County Salary Board — 11 a.m., commissioners hearing room, county courthouse
• White Township Planning Commission — 7:30 p.m., township office
WEDNESDAY
Burrell Township Board of Supervisors — 7 p.m., township building, Black Lick