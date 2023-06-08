Grace Church to hold used book sale

Grace Church will conduct its used book sale from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the church’s handicapped-accessible fellowship hall at South Seventh and Church streets. From left, volunteers Barb Wagner, Ilga Cilo (holding Jeribai Tomer), Shanda Tomer, Raelynne Tomer, Sonia Cilo, Willine Wolfe, Skip Resch and Donna Meyer showed some books that will be available for sale.
