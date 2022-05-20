A new exhibit entitled "Grace Kelly, the Girl Next Door" is now open to the public at The Jimmy Stewart Museum.
"It's interesting how it came to be," said Janie McKirgan, executive director at the museum. "We met a gentleman a little over a year ago by the name of John Thomas from The Gene London Cinema Collection. He had a Jimmy Stewart outfit from 'The Glenn Miller Story' and wanted to offer it to us on a revolving loan. We accepted and developed a friendship."
Thomas reached out and asked if the museum would be interested in doing a display featuring items belonging to Kelly, who starred with Stewart in Alfred Hitchcock's "Rear Window."
"We said, 'Absolutely!'" McKirgan said. "Jimmy actually had a very close friendship with (Kelly)."
Kelly made 11 films before she left the Hollywood life to wed Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956, becoming Princess Grace. In 1982, she died in a car crash. It was Stewart that gave the eulogy at her funeral.
Thomas joined with his friend, Joseph DaVino, to provide the museum with costumes from Kelly's movies including "Rear Window," "To Catch a Thief," "Mogambo," and "The Swan." Also featured is a replica of her Oscar gown, her personal Rolleiflex camera, original movie posters, family photos, studio photos, magazines and more.
The items are on temporary loan throughout the summer until Aug. 14. The display opened to the community today, Jimmy Stewart's birthday, after a special preview event Thursday evening.
"This is a huge deal," McKirgan said. "It feels great to be getting new items and displays into the museum. We hope that this brings new people through the doors and gives returning guests something new to look forward to."
McKirgan wanted to thank the museum's sponsors and those from community who have donated to make the display possible.
"Anyone who has donated to the museum has gotten us to the point where we can have something like this," she said. "We were closed for months during the pandemic and that support is what got us through."
The Jimmy Stewart Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information on the exhibit and the museum, call (724) 349-6112.