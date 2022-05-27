To whom it may concern —
GRADUATION CELEBRATION
Born of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and upheaval of students’ lives, especially those of Indiana Area Senior High School seniors who could gather no closer than a Zoom screen to celebrate their commencement, a crosstown procession to celebrate their graduation will play out for a third time next Friday.
The “Senior Send-Off,” a virtual parade of seniors in their decorated vehicles escorted by police cars, school buses and fire trucks, was the brainchild of STA Indiana school bus driver Brandi Ports as an intimate yet socially-distanced presentation of the graduates to the community that the cancellation of a football stadium graduation ceremony had quashed.
The 2022 edition of the send-off will begin soon after the Fifth Street Stadium commencement program concludes, with students reporting to the R&P parking lot off Maple Street on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus. Class of ’22 grads will enjoy their last hurrahs as their families and friends line their route back to their alma mater, along Philadelphia from Ninth to Fifth streets, and on North Fifth to the senior high.
MAYBE THE BUTLER?
Indiana County Historical and Genealogical Society invites whodunit fans to its thrilling Mystery Dinner Theater event set for 5 p.m. June 12 at The Coney in downtown Indiana.
The event will be set a century ago, in a 1920s speakeasy, with members of The Indiana Players in the dining room dressed as characters acting out a cryptic criminal caper.
Dinner guests are encouraged to suit up in 1920s styles with a chance to win prizes for the best period costume — and for correctly identifying the culprit of the mystery show.
Tickets for the fundraising trip back in time are $30. Guests can register online at ghsic.org/events, buy tickets at the society’s office in historic Clark House or phone (724) 463-9600 or email fundraising@hgsic.org for more information.
NEWSLETTER HIGHLIGHTS
Surgeons at Indiana Regional Medical Center, where robotic-assisted operations are becoming the daily norm, will hold a hernia awareness and screening event June 22. The doctors will talk about causes and risks of hernias, how they’re diagnosed and how they’re repaired using minimally-invasive techniques that translate into shorter hospital stays, fewer complications and faster recovery.
IRMC also reports on its recent high marks in a review of its programs for protecting patients from preventable harm and error while in the hospital. A report on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade at IRMC and a review of the robotic surgery procedures are among features in the May issue of “Healthy Focus,” the hospital’s monthly patient newsletter.
Memorial Day weekend in the minds of many signals the start of summer, particularly in terms of activities and events taking place in more hospitable weather.
The weekend comes with a reminder that today is National Sunscreen Day, a hint that the weather may be just a bit too hospitable.
There also are reminders that warmer weather can compromise the work of medications, an idea worth a second look for those using psychotropic drugs, beta blockers, diuretics and anti-Parkinson meds. Indiana based Diamond Drug touched on those issues in its May newsletter.
Swimming pool safety made the lead story in White Township’s May-June newsletter, just now being circulated online. Township officials have moved pool safety to the front burner in recent months.
While leaders ponder whether regulations could induce homeowners to outfit their backyard pools against unwanted visitors, the newsletter encourages parents to educate their young children about both the fun and dangers of the water.
MARK YOUR CALENDAR
Indiana’s Elks Lodge is finalizing plans for the annual Flag Day program, including a salute to Indiana area homes and businesses for their prominent display of the colors. That’s set for 7 p.m. June 14 ...
Indiana Art Association’s annual show of members’ works opens June 4 at The Artists Hand Gallery on Philadelphia Street and includes a reception to meet the artists from 6 to 8 p.m. June 10. Sales of the artworks will benefit the IAA scholarship fund. The display will close July 2.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
A general manager at Fisher Scientific Company, Indian Springs Road, lamented the recent furlough of 34 workers from the company’s then robust 400 person workforce, Gazette Managing Editor Bill Hastings reported in the Friday, May 28, 1982 edition of Inside Indiana. It also was 40 years ago this week that Frank Cignetti was named athletic director at IUP ... speculation held that another Stop & Go convenience store was planned for East Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney ... and plans were under way for a show of home-built, ultralight and military aircraft at the upcoming Air Fair ’82 set for June 20 at Jimmy Stewart Airport.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gasoline prices held steady at local record high rates of $4.699 a gallon this week in the Indiana, Homer City and Blairsville areas, PennsylvaniaGasPrices.com reported ... Yellow Creek State Park boasts a full schedule Sunday including Fish For Free Day, the Happy Hound Hike at Dragonfly Pond, and a family-oriented lesson of birds of prey, Hawk Storytime & Talk by Kate Riggs at the Environmental Learning Center ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, recalls “In Flanders fields the poppies blow, between the crosses, row on row,” the opening lines of the touching poem In Flanders Fields, traditionally read by Indiana County Sheriff Bob Fyock to a hushed crowd at the annual Memorial Day program in Indiana’s Memorial Park. Have a safe weekend and an honorable Memorial Day.
