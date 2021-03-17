A federal grand jury has indicted an Indiana County man on a firearms violation stemming from an Aug. 7, 2020, incident at the Taco Bell along Oakland Avenue in White Township.
Acting Pittsburgh U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman said the one-count Indictment named Todd Matthew Jakosh, 33, of Indiana, who remains in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond on state charges in that incident.
According to the indictment, Jakosh possessed a firearm and ammunition even though he knew that he was subject to a domestic violence protection order, all in violation of federal law.
Police said Jakosh admitted to local investigators that he fired three rounds from a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun — including at least one at the door of the Taco Bell — because he wanted to “scare the (expletive) out of” the mother of his 18-month old son.
The federal violation could result in 10 years in prison for Jakosh if he is found guilty.
Meanwhile, a preliminary hearing on the state charges has been continued several times and now is slated for Monday at 11:30 a.m. before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch.