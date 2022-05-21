As Holland Mortgage Advisors President David Holland held the ribbon, Indiana branch Manager Carly Kuzar cut it during a ceremony Friday at the grand opening of the new Indiana office at 1497 Philadelphia St. This is Holland Mortgage Advisors’ fifth location in Pennsylvania. The company offers services for residents looking to buy, sell or refinance their mortgage. Gathered to help Pittsburgh-based HMA celebrate a branch meant to serve needs of Indiana, Cambria, Blair and Westmoreland county residents were, from left, Authority Lifetime Roofing Company General Manager Dave Angelo, Pittsburgh-based HMA Senior Vice President-Sales Stan Brusoski, Indiana Sales Manager Nikki Shetler, Holland, Kuzar, Indiana Loan Partner Brandy Ayers, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hilliard and state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana.
Grand opening for Holland Mortgage in Indiana
- PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- DEAR ABBY: College student is tested trying to reason with mom
- 'God, Me and a Cup of Tea': Guide rails, lines and notches
- Community church announcements
- Youth charged in brawl now charged with burglary
- Police Log
- Judges hand down sentences
- Dubai developer to buy Florida condo collapse site for $120M
- It's Happening Here
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.