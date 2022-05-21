Grand opening for Holland Mortgage
PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

As Holland Mortgage Advisors President David Holland held the ribbon, Indiana branch Manager Carly Kuzar cut it during a ceremony Friday at the grand opening of the new Indiana office at 1497 Philadelphia St. This is Holland Mortgage Advisors’ fifth location in Pennsylvania. The company offers services for residents looking to buy, sell or refinance their mortgage. Gathered to help Pittsburgh-based HMA celebrate a branch meant to serve needs of Indiana, Cambria, Blair and Westmoreland county residents were, from left, Authority Lifetime Roofing Company General Manager Dave Angelo, Pittsburgh-based HMA Senior Vice President-Sales Stan Brusoski, Indiana Sales Manager Nikki Shetler, Holland, Kuzar, Indiana Loan Partner Brandy Ayers, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hilliard and state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana.

