The League of Women Voters of Indiana County was recently awarded a Voter Services Grant of $1,048 to support its efforts to encourage more citizens to vote in the 2023 primary and general elections. The Local Democracy Defenders Grant is a program of the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania to support locally based voter services and civic engagement work.
Recognizing that off-year elections generally draw fewer voters to the polls, LWVIC has aimed to increase voter engagement countywide through a series of ads in The Indiana Gazette and the Shoppers Guide. The series reminds voters how decisions made by local officials on the ballots have a direct impact on our daily lives.
