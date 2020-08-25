Citizens’ Ambulance Service will be able to purchase a new transport vehicle, thanks to a $131,818 Assistance to Firefighters Grant awarded last week by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
“This is our first successful grant award in five or six attempts over the past seven or eight years,” Citizens’ Director of Operations Randy Thomas said Monday.
“This will enable us to make a purchase of a brand new ambulance,” said Jeff Grim, analyst for Ambulance Service Management Corporation, Citizens’ for-profit management partner. “This is the first one we have purchased since 2015.”
Citizens’ Ambulance did have some help, including letters from U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, and U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley.
“Firefighters embody public service in their dedicated work to ensure the safety of those in their community,” Toomey said in a news release. “I was glad to support the application by the Citizens’ Ambulance Service and am confident these funds will help them better serve Indiana County and the surrounding area.”
There also is support from state Sen. Joe Pittman and state Rep. Jim Struzzi, both R-Indiana.
Even so, Thomas said, the grant only covers half of what CAS was hoping to get to purchase two new ambulances.
The AFG funding is one of several possible grant sources, federal and state, all of which are very competitive. CAS and other first responders also compete for money from such entities as the Office of the State Fire Commissioner and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
On the other hand, while it is funding for capital expenses rather than operational costs, Grim said, “capital expenses are typically long-term expenses. It will provide us some new blood for our fleet.”
It’s a fleet of 16 ambulances that covers 1,000 square miles:
• Most of Indiana County, except for Saltsburg and parts of Conemaugh and Young townships (covered by LifeStat Ambulance out of Saltsburg); Canoe Township, 80 percent of Banks Township, and the northern end of North Mahoning Township (covered by Jefferson County EMS out of Punxsutawney).
• The boroughs of Dayton, Rural Valley, Atwood and Elderton, and townships of Wayne, Cowanshannock, Plumcreek and South Bend in Armstrong County.
• Bolivar, Torrance and parts of Derry and Fairfield townships in Westmoreland County.
• Burnside borough and Burnside Township in Clearfield County.
CAS has seven operating stations that cover those areas, including two in White Township, as well as Blairsville, Clyde-Wheatfield, Elderton, Plumville and Starford.
Usually, Grim said, “we were able to go to a variety of different areas and purchase used ambulances, some from municipal agencies that rotated theirs out. It saved us somewhere over a million dollars.”
And those who go out in the CAS fleet of 16 ambulances get help from what Grim termed “a very stout maintenance department,” able to get the most out of minor repairs and routine maintenance.
“Our current fleet is averaging 200,000 miles,” Thomas said. “We used to replace vehicles at 200,000. We are expanding it to 250,000 miles and sometimes to 300,000 miles.”
Stretching the maintenance costs indirectly helps the general operating budget, for which the 56-year-old ambulance service still seeks to fill in gaps.
As Executive Director B.J. Pino told township officials earlier this month, the COVID-19 pandemic has been an additional hammer on a service that has seen its operating subsidy drop by about $750,000 a year for the past five years. Pino asked the township board of supervisors for a $235,000 subsidy — an amount far beyond annual subsidies the township has granted the ambulance service.
White Township is one of two municipalities that provides subsidies to the ambulance service — $4,500 a year. At $1,000 a year, Plumcreek Township is the other.
Citizens’ also draws funding from annual memberships, tax-exempt donations and such ventures as the buy-a-brick campaign on behalf of the West Pike Brick Garden. More details can be found at www.citizensambulance.org.