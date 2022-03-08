SALTSBURG — Borough Council voted Monday to approve a series of resolutions asking for state Local Share funding for several projects, including $999,180 for Combined Sewer Output separation projects along Point, Washington and Wood streets in Saltsburg.
The borough is seeking $447,000 for CSO separation along Point and cross streets, $234,000 for Washington and its cross streets, and $173,000 for Wood Street.
Other resolutions seek from the Commonwealth Financing Authority $71,895 for a 2022 F-550 Chassis 4x4 regular cab; $73,971 for an M62 Kubota loader/landscaper tractor; and $46,497 for a 2022 Dodge Durango with Team Force Installation for the Saltsburg police force.
Votes were unanimous. Council President P.J. Hruska was joined by councilors Michelle Jesko, Lorrie Johnson, Joseph Penta and Abe Kline. Councilman Terry Cumberledge was absent.
Bankosh Sanitation continues as the borough’s garbage collector, offering the only bid for the work. It includes a rate increase of about 5 percent per quarter.
Council also authorized advertising for the borough’s 2022 paving.
Jesko said the borough is hoping to sell 53-by-36½-by 23 benches to replace those in Canal Park. The benches will be produced by Smicksburg Furniture, at a cost of $359 each, with $40 for engraving.
Council also approved allowing Point Street Tavern to have open containers outside for the rest of the year.
Also, borough Solicitor Wayne Kablack said the Par Mar convenience store is applying to the state Liquor Control Board for a license that would be transferred to Saltsburg from Center Township.
Police Officer in Charge Don Isherwood said it was a relatively quiet month in the borough, with 99 parking tickets, seven warnings and four citations.
Also, Isherwood said, he would like to have a seminar-type meeting in the spring or summer to discuss scams, such as phone scams from callers claiming, for instance, to be from the Internal Revenue Service.
“If you get a call, hang it up,” Isherwood advised.
Kline continues to prep the Salt Center for a comedy show on March 19, featuring comedians Johnny Smith, Johnny Lee Dam and Michael Whatule.
Tickets are $15 apiece and can be purchased through Kline or at the barber shop.
Kline also said he is seeking volunteers to man the concession stand and sell tickets. Those interested can call him at (724) 599-6974.