Homer City Borough

South Main Street welcome sign.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

HOMER CITY — Homer City Borough leaders hope to alleviate the increasing inundation of East Church Street with proceeds from a grant awarded to the borough by the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.

An allocation of $50,000 from the county’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) aid would be divided between a storm water drainage effort and a waterline replacement project, Borough Manager Rob Nymick said.