HOMER CITY — Homer City Borough leaders hope to alleviate the increasing inundation of East Church Street with proceeds from a grant awarded to the borough by the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.
An allocation of $50,000 from the county’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) aid would be divided between a storm water drainage effort and a waterline replacement project, Borough Manager Rob Nymick said.
He reported that $10,000 would be spent to install four catch basins and 550 feet of 15-inch drain pipes in the vicinity of East Church Street and Third Avenue in an attempt to capture excessive amounts of rainwater runoff from a logging operation east of the area near Red Maple Drive.
“We have had multiple, multiple complaints of basements and garages being flooded here, and our existing drainage system is incapable of handling this volume of water,” Nymick said.
Nymick said $40,000 of the grant has been earmarked for replacement of Central Indiana County Water Authority lines along Jacksonville Road in Center Township.
The borough council unanimously approved a contract with the county to accept the money during its monthly business meeting Tuesday in the borough office.
In other business, Homer City council:
• Authorized the closing of West Church Street between Main Street and Filbert Avenue during Halloween festivities early evening Oct. 31, and allowed police to conduct “rolling closures” of Main Street between Wiley and Church streets during a parade of youngsters costumed for the holiday.
The town’s Halloween parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. and related activities are slated at the fire station on Church Street while residents have been asked to leave porch lights on if they plan to participate in trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the borough’s new secretary, Tanya Weller, to exchange confidential information with the Berkheimer local tax collection agency.
• Authorized the budgeting of $114,763 as the municipality’s minimum obligation to the pension fund for non-uniformed employees in 2023.
• Heard from Michael Sieminski, of Homer City, who announced the impending opening of his business, Infinite Valor Apparel at 114 S. Main St. Sieminski said he would offer a line of patriotic apparel and gifts including hats, T-shirts and mugs, and items based on photography by his wife, Diane Sieminski.
“It’s like Nine Line and Grunt Style, but it’s for public safety and patriotic apparel,” he told council.
Following some final configurations to utilities and appliances, Sieminski said the store may open around mid-October.
• Learned from Mayor Arlene Wanatosky that Church of the Nazarene would conduct a First Responder Appreciation Day service at 10:45 a.m. Oct. 30.
• Nymick reported that the water authority plans to flush fire hydrants on Oct. 11 on Homer City streets, on Oct. 12 in most of Center Township and the small service area in White Township, and on Oct. 13 in the Coral-Graceton section of Center Township. Hydrant flushing operations typically result in fluctuations of water service to nearby customers.