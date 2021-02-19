A state agency has awarded a grant of more than $490,000 to Indiana County Conservation District for the treatment of acid drainage from the Lucerne 3A mine at Waterworks County Park.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has approved aid from the Growing Greener Fund to cover almost 90 percent of the estimated $565,300 project.
Lucerne 3A discharge now is being treated with an active lime dosing silo that mixes lime powder with the drainage in an effort to raise the pH of the water and cause heavy metals to settle in a pond before the water reaches Two Lick Creek.
“Unfortunately, the current system has reached the end of its life cycle and it is time to retrofit it with better technology that will lead to long term improvements in water quality in Two Lick Creek,” ICCD District Manager Douglas Beri Jr. said in a press release
The Lucerne 3A discharge contaminates 6½ miles of Two Lick Creek below the Two Lick Reservoir. This section of the stream is classified as a high quality, cold water tailrace fishery and has become a popular recreational destination for sport fisherman and boating enthusiasts.
“It is vitally important to continue to maintain and improve treatment systems that are cleaning up our streams from legacy mining issues,” Beri said. “This grant will ensure that the water resources that we’ve regained in this section of Two Lick Creek remain a key fishery and economic driver for our community.”
The grant of $491,515 will help to finance final design of the system and installation of limestone-lined ponds and wetlands that will slow water flowing out of the discharge, allow for metals to settle out and the pH to increase. Proper treatment of this discharge can eliminate about 60.3 tons of acidity, 5 tons of iron and 5 tons of aluminum from entering Two Lick Creek each year.
This will consequently improve the water quality and animal life of this regionally valuable stream. The wild trout fishery of Two Lick Creek should increase substantially from direct improvements in water quality and indirect improvements in water fertility and macroinvertebrate populations.
Project partners include the Indiana County board of commissioners, Indiana County Parks and Trails Department, Ken Sink Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Blacklick Creek Watershed Association, Conemaugh Valley Conservancy and Stream Restoration Incorporated.