ERIE — A Warren County energy company again is suing an Indiana County municipality over the right to deposit wastes from oil and gas extraction or fracking there.
Pennsylvania General Energy Co. of Warren filed suit Dec. 9 against Grant Township in the U.S. District Court for Western Pennsylvania at the Erie federal courthouse.
It is the latest chapter in an ongoing controversy that has gone to federal and state courts, starting with PGE’s first suit against the township in federal court in 2014, seeking to void a Community Bill of Rights Ordinance barring the disposal of fracking water, including that PGE would ship to what has come to be called Yanity Farm Well.
“The lawsuits are very similar,” said Chad Nicholson, Pennsylvania community organizer for the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund, which again along with Philadelphia attorney Karen Hoffmann is representing Grant Township pro bono.
“Injection wells are dangerous,” Nicholson said. “They have caused earthquakes, and receive toxic and radioactive chemicals. Also keep in mind that any impact in a place like Grant Township, where there is no municipal water supply and everyone relies on private wells, is a major deal.”
According to its filing, PGE is seeking “equitable relief and a declaratory judgment” from the federal court. In that filing, PGE said a predecessor company, Pennsylvania General Energy Corp., put a deep gas well into production there in 1997.
In 2012, the lawsuit said, PGE agreed to lease the well from members of the Yanity family for “injecting and disposing of tophole water, production brine, and stimulation flowback fluids associated with oil and natural gas exploration and production,” into what are called the Huntersville and Oriskany formations.
The Huntersville Formation extends into Pennsylvania from Virginia, while the Oriskany Formation extends into Pennsylvania from New York state.
However, according to PGE’s Dec. 9 filing, the Home Rule Charter “prevents PGE from operating or selling its injunction well and exposes PGE to criminal penalties, civil actions, loss of property rights, and liability.”
Contacted for further comment, a PGE staffer quoted the company’s legal department as saying “it is not PGE’s practice to comment on pending litigation.”
“It is saying it can’t sell its assets,” said Stacy Long, vice chairman of the Grant Township board of supervisors.
Those assets — including the Yanity Farm Well — are located between two tributaries of the Little Mahoning Creek and part of the Little Mahoning watershed.
That watershed extends from the shores of the Allegheny River in Armstrong County to western Clearfield County and covers most of Grant Township, as well as much of Indiana County north of Marion Center and Clymer.
“Protecting our water is protecting the county’s water,” Long said.
Long and her mother, retired school teacher Judy Wanchisn, are among leaders of the East Run Hellbenders Society, a reference to a species of salamander found under stream boulders in the area of Grant Township.
Also, according to a regional watershed conservation plan involving the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, Little Mahoning Creek and its tributaries are designated as high-quality cold water fisheries.
In October 2015 U.S. District Magistrate Judge Susan Paradise Baxter ruled the Community Bill of Rights Ordinance in some respects exceeds the township’s legal authority.
“The development of oil and gas (which necessarily includes the management of waste materials generated at a well site) is a legitimate business activity and land use within Pennsylvania,” Baxter wrote. She ruled that municipalities must allow all legitimate uses.
The decision was appealed to the Third Circuit Court, which upheld Baxter’s ruling on July 27, 2016.
Meanwhile, township residents voted in November 2015 to adopt a Home Rule Charter form of local government in place of its Second Class Township status, carrying the “community bill of rights,” drafted with assistance of CELDF.
“Mainly, in both lawsuits, PGE claims that the community is preempted and lacks authority to ban the injection well; and also PGE claims that its corporate constitutional rights have been violated,” Nicholson said. “Any threat to the drinking water, particularly from a corporation that deals with such toxic waste, and also one that has as many permit violations as PGE has had in Pennsylvania, needs to be protected against, as the supervisors and the people have voted to do.”
Nicholson gave an example of a permit violation — or, in reality, two violations — at a site less than a mile from the Yanity Farm Well, where PGE had a conventional well failure in October.
“(The) well pressured up the annulus between the production and surface casing causing a spill of unauthorized fluids to the ground out of an open vent,” the DEP wrote. “Operator failed to equip the well with one or more strings of casing of sufficient cemented length and strength to attach proper well control equipment and prevent blowouts, explosions, fires and casing failures during installation, completion and operation.”
DEP also reported that PGE failed to immediately notify the department and follow required procedures to correct the problem.
Despite that 2015 vote, in 2017 the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a permit to PGE to allow the dumping of fluids associated with oil and gas production. Within a week of issuing that permit, the DEP asked Commonwealth Court to halt Grant Township’s enforcement of its Home Rule Charter.
On March 19, 2018, DEP revoked that permit, citing the Home Rule Charter. However, the DEP continued its case in Commonwealth Court.
In May 2018, several public officials wrote a letter in support of Grant Township’s cause and mentioning that community’s reliance on groundwater.
“The disposal of fracking waste continues to be a significant issue in Pennsylvania,” wrote Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess and her then-colleagues Michael Baker and Rod Ruddock; now-retired state Sen. Don White, R-Indiana; and state Sen.-elect Cris Dush, R-Brookville, who recently finished a term as state assemblyman for the 66th Legislative District.
“Grant Township has pursued avenues to protect the health, safety, and welfare of their community in an effort to respond to constituent concerns, but it has come at a significant cost,” the group wrote. “Grant Township should not be punished for taking actions they believed were in the best interests of the community they represent. We ask the court to not penalize their taxpayers further.”
In March 2020, Commonwealth Court ruled in favor of Grant Township’s home rule status.