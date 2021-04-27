White Township officials will be busy with three scheduled meetings this week.
First, there’s the Comprehensive Plan Committee, which will have its monthly meeting tonight at 7 p.m.
That meeting will be available online, at a link found on the whitetown ship.org website.
An online link also has been set up on the website for the Board of Supervisors’ regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
An agenda for Wednesday’s meeting also is available on the township website.
In addition, there will be a special meeting Friday at 10 a.m. in the conference room of the White Township Municipal Building, 950 Indian Springs Road.
While general business can be discussed at Friday’s meeting, township Manager Milt Lady said it is meant to be an opportunity to hear about grants available from Indiana County planning and local state legislative officials.