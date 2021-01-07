After 37 years in business, 34 of them in White Township, The Grapevine Restaurant has gone out of business.
“We are closed,” callers are told by a recorded message at the eatery at 368 First St. in Coral. “Thank you so much for your loyalty and support through the years.”
Nicole Latore hoped the move to the former Whitey’s Peetza & Eatery in Center Township would be an opportunity to offer outdoor dining, expand her menu and grow the staff.
Alas, she shared on Facebook Dec. 23, “in honor of the end, I’m re-sharing the beginning. Thank you for years of laughs, blunders and tears. Thank you to my loyal and committed staff who accepted the ride and buckled up and always had my back.”
That staff kept going right through the day before Christmas Eve, when during the afternoon they ran out of ingredients for everything.
For 32 years, Joe and Terri Medvetz ran the restaurant, then at 1155 Wayne Ave., across from what eventually became the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
They retired, and sold the restaurant to Latore, who had been a waitress, dining room manager and executive manager there. Latore said in a 2016 story that she was attracted to the idea of owning The Grapevine because it is “a very established, very successful” restaurant with “great service and high-quality food.”
She then it moved down the highway — and ran into a problem in its third year in Center Township.
On March 16, Pennsylvania was shut down by a pandemic.
The Grapevine endured a lengthy shutdown. It was “gearing up for green” on May 20 with job openings for all positions.
But problems continued.
“It’s no secret that small businesses are suffering and restaurants are being hit, hard,” Latore posted Dec. 3. “People are not going out or gathering; and with all that surrounds us right now, I can’t blame them.”
In her final post, Latore thanked “all the vendors and local businesses who helped us every step of the way,” as well as staffers “who gave their heart and soul to the Grapevine for over 30 years.”