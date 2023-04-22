Graystone groundbreaking
Johanna Welch/Submitted photo

Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church began work April 16 on its new Outdoor Ministry Center. After two years of prayer and planning, there was great excitement to have representatives of the different ages of people in the Graystone Family dig the first few shovels of dirt. The Outdoor Ministry Center will be a place where the community will be served, people can come together, and where true hope can be found. Pictured, from left, are Pastor Joe Stroup, Cody Toy, Patrick Sleppy, Bob Simpson, Heather Redinger, Cate Stubbe, Jane Stubbe, Pastor Rob Sparr, Fred Foster and Derek Sleppy.