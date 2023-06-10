The PEP (People Enjoying People) Ministry from Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church recently sponsored a bake sale with the proceeds going to The Salvation Army of Indiana Coats for Kids Program that purchases coats for children in Indiana County. They were able to raise $1,033.77.
Presenting the check to Jesse and Capt. Candace Flanders were Pastor Rob Sparr and members of the PEP Committee. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Marilyn Jackson, Lois Miller, Jesse Flanders, Sparr, Capt. Candace Flanders, Ellie Lewis and Dave Jackson. In the second row are Mike Miller, Ron Marshall, Richard Brust, Joyce Stewart, Patrice Harley and Cheryl Appleton.
