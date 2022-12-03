Green Township tax collector Patty Ferringer Houck reminds taxpayers that Thursday is the final day to pay school real estate and per capita taxes at the face amount. A 10 percent penalty will be added to all school taxes after Thursday.
The final day to pay by check will be Dec. 15. From Dec. 16-31, only cash, money orders and certified bank checks will be accepted.
Regular office hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment. The office will also be open on Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check and money order payments can be placed in the lockbox located outside the office door at any time. If mailing, please leave time for taxes to be received in the office by Dec. 31.
All real estate taxes not paid by Dec. 31 will be turned over to the Indiana County Tax Claim Bureau. Please include a phone number and the original tax bill with all payments.
For more information or to make an appointment, please call (724) 254-4191.
Montgomery Township tax collector Patricia Matko-Goodlin reminds taxpayers that Wednesday is the last day to pay 2022 school real estate taxes at the face amount. After Wednesday, taxes will be due at the penalty amount.
All remaining county/township and school taxes will be due by Dec. 31. The last day to pay by personal check will be Dec. 15. From Dec. 16-31, payments must be in the form of cash, money order or certified bank check. All taxes must be postmarked no later than Dec. 31. Please include a phone number and original tax notice with payment. Office hours on Saturday, Dec. 31, will be by appointment from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Any questions, please call (814) 743-5236.