Green Township tax collector Patty Ferringer Houck reminds taxpayers that Thursday is the final day to pay school real estate and per capita taxes at the face amount. A 10 percent penalty will be added to all school taxes after Thursday.

The final day to pay by check will be Dec. 15. From Dec. 16-31, only cash, money orders and certified bank checks will be accepted.

