Green Township Tax Collector Patty Ferringer Houck is reminding taxpayers that Thursday is the last day to pay county/township real estate taxes at the discount amount.
After May 5, the real estate taxes will be due at the face amount through July 7.
Due to COVID-19, office hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays by appointment only. Face masks are required.
Payments by check or money order can be placed in a lock box by the office door. Payments can also be sent through the mail. If you have any questions or need additional information, please call the office at (724) 254-4191.