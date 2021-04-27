It has been just over a year since Andrew G. Place made his final remarks as a member of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, completing a five-year term.
His seat on the five-member panel has been vacant ever since — and may remain that way as long as Gov. Tom Wolf continues his bid to bring the Keystone State into the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, effective at the end of this year.
RGGI is a compact in which participating states would impose a carbon fee on electricity production and require fossil fuel generation to purchase allowances. Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia have agreed to cap and reduce power sector carbon dioxide emissions.
"In our view, one of the most brazen executive actions was your unilateral inclusion of Pennsylvania into RGGI without legislative approval," according to a letter signed last week by the Senate's Republican majority and an independent senator who votes with the GOP, John Yudichak of Carbon County.
“Three (Department of Environmental Protection) advisory panels have rejected the proposal, yet the Environmental Quality Board still proceeded with developing regulations associated with RGGI," the GOP senators and Yudichak wrote. "It is our understanding that the EQB plans to advance these regulations this summer, despite a clear constitutional requirement for involvement by the General Assembly."
However, the DEP has maintained that the General Assembly granted its EQB “significant authority to protect the air resources of this commonwealth for the protection of public health and welfare and the environment through the Air Pollution Control Act,” as passed in 1959 and later amended to establish EQB.
“We have made it clear over the past 19 months that this is about the balance of powers in Pennsylvania,” said Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana. "One of the key components of RGGI is a tax on carbon emissions. That in and of itself would destroy thousands of family-sustaining jobs across the commonwealth. Beyond that, the power to tax is a function of the legislative branch, not the executive branch. It is dangerous precedent to tolerate the governor unilaterally imposing a tax."
The leader of Gov. Wolf's fellow Democrats in the Senate sees it differently.
"The PUC is an independent oversight board that regulates matters far beyond clean energy and this partisan move threatens its ability to function," responded Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Pittsburgh. "Further, it is the role of the Senate to advise and consent on the nominations of the governor and Senate Republicans are denying the Democratic caucus that ability with their blanket refusal to consider nominees."
One vacancy now exists with Place's departure in April 2020. Vice Chairman David W. Sweet's term expires this month, though a PUC spokesman said commissioners can continue to serve for up to six months beyond the end date for their term, if a replacement has not been seated.
"PUC Commissioners serve five-year terms with staggered end dates so that one term expires every year," PUC Press Secretary Nils Hagen-Frederiksen said Monday.
Commissioner John F. Coleman Jr.'s term runs through April 2022. Chairman Gladys Brown Duetrieuille's term runs through April 2023. Commissioner Ralph V. Yanora's term runs through April 2024.
RGGI "is an important issue that is separate and warrants debate on its own merits — which, again, are separate and distinct from the PUC's daily business," Costa said. "The PUC should not be held hostage in a political war the Republicans want to wage with Gov. Wolf, and I would ask the Senate Republicans to reconsider their position."
The Senate Republicans insist that confirmation of gubernatorial appointments "is a constitutional duty we take very seriously." They equally see the RGGI issue as one of a balance of powers.
"The Constitution of Pennsylvania is more than just words on a page to all of us," the senators wrote. "We consider it the operations manual for the entire commonwealth. Three co-equal branches of government are the foundation to both equal representation and checks and balances, that have faithfully served Pennsylvanians since our inclusion into the Union in 1787."
The threat to withhold consent on appointments to the PUC is not the first volley fired by lawmakers opposed to RGGI.
It has been a year since Pittman and Sens. Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming County, and Dave Argall, R-Schuylkill County, with support from 15 fellow GOP senators, urged the governor to rescind his Oct. 3, 2019, Executive Order No. 2019-7, instructing DEP to participate in RGGI.
The Wolf Administration rejected that appeal.
Meanwhile, bills again are moving through the General Assembly that would require the Wolf administration and DEP to submit to the legislature any proposal to abate, control or limit carbon dioxide emissions with a revenue-generating tax or fee on carbon dioxide emissions.
What was House Bill 2025, passed in both the House and Senate but vetoed by Wolf in the last legislative session, was returned as House Bill 637 under the sponsorship of state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, and 20 co-sponsors. An upcoming vote on HB 637 in the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee drew the ire of PennFuture, the environmental Citizens for Pennsylvania's Future.
PennFuture claimed that "recent polling shows that more than 70 percent of Pennsylvanians support reducing power plant pollution, and 84 percent of Pennsylvanians during a recent public comment period supported Pennsylvania joining RGGI."
Despite that, PennFuture said in an email to supporters, "a contingent of our lawmakers in Harrisburg are still trying to block any attempt to implement a cap-and-invest carbon reduction program in the commonwealth, even after their efforts were defeated last year."
PennFuture opposes both HB 637 and its Senate companion Bill 119, which Pittman again is sponsoring.