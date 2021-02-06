GREENSBURG — Faithful parishioners in the Diocese of Greensburg are preparing to celebrate Ash Wednesday, but this Mass will be modified this year to protect their health and safety as part of the diocese’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mass on Ash Wednesday will eliminate traditional contact between the celebrant and parishioners, as COVID-19 cases remain high in the four counties served by the diocese: Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana and Westmoreland.
An altered approach will take place on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, a day of prayer and fasting that marks the start of the Lenten season leading up to Easter.
Traditionally, ashes are placed on a person’s forehead in the shape of a cross as a reminder that we come from dust and will return to that state at death.
This year, the diocese will follow guidelines from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops that allow ashes to be sprinkled on the heads of the faithful, preventing direct contact.
An Ash Wednesday service will be celebrated by Bishop-elect Larry J. Kulick, J.C.L., at 11:45 a.m. from Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, 300 N. Main St., Greensburg, and will be livestreamed. The Mass will be available on the diocesan website, www. dioceseofgreensburg.org, Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Parishioners can find the times for Masses on their parish websites.
The diocese has had safety protocols in place at Masses, and services such as weddings, baptisms and funerals.
Visitors must wear masks and must adhere to social distancing requirements, sitting 6 feet apart. There also is a dispensation of the obligation to attend Mass for the foreseeable future.
Kulick encouraged the continued patience of the faithful as the diocese continues to navigate through the pandemic.
“I know we are all very anxious to return to some normalcy,” Kulick said.
“We pray and know with God’s grace that we will get there.”