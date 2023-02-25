Diocese of Greensburg

Lent is a 40-day season of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving that began on Ash Wednesday and ends at sundown on Holy Thursday, April 6. It requires Catholics over the age of 14 to abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent.

Saint Patrick’s Day, or the Feast of Saint Patrick, falls on a Friday this year. The memory of this missionary apostle to Ireland recalls his preaching of the faith and encouragement to live authentic Christian lives. Lent does not disappear with the festival celebration of St. Patrick. Rather, in the Diocese of Greensburg, Bishop Larry J. Kulick will permit Roman Catholics to fittingly observe March 17 this year with another choice of penance rather than to abstain from meat.

