Lent is a 40-day season of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving that began on Ash Wednesday and ends at sundown on Holy Thursday, April 6. It requires Catholics over the age of 14 to abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent.
Saint Patrick’s Day, or the Feast of Saint Patrick, falls on a Friday this year. The memory of this missionary apostle to Ireland recalls his preaching of the faith and encouragement to live authentic Christian lives. Lent does not disappear with the festival celebration of St. Patrick. Rather, in the Diocese of Greensburg, Bishop Larry J. Kulick will permit Roman Catholics to fittingly observe March 17 this year with another choice of penance rather than to abstain from meat.
During this penitential season, Kulick will make pastoral visits to three area parish communities during Lent to conduct “Lenten Evenings of Reflection.”
Kulick will present a different topic, focusing on the major themes proclaimed in the Lenten weekend gospels. Each of the reflections will begin with prayer followed by the Bishop’s reflection. The theme of each reflection is different.
“As we continue our three-year Eucharistic Revival, I am asking you to make prayer and intentional discipleship an important part of your Lenten discipline,” Kulick said.
“For those of you who are able to attend one of these Lenten Reflections, I will have a special gift for you — a Lenten pin that is a symbol of our unity as we walk as disciples of Christ during the 40 days of Lent.”
Kulick will visit the following area churches:
• Saint Mary, Mother of God Parish, Yatesboro, 6 p.m. Tuesday; topic: “Called to Confidence in Faith: The Temptation of ‘Now’”
• Church of the Resurrection Parish, Clymer site, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16; topic: “Companions on the Journey”
• Saint Joseph Parish, Derry, 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21; topic: “Seeing Through Our Blindness: Light in the Darkness”
Each of Kulick’s Lenten reflections are being recorded and will be posted on the Diocese of Greensburg Facebook page and on the Eucharistic Revival page on DioceseofGreensburg.org.