WELCOME WAGON
Greg Krevetsky’s convenience store and Sunoco gas station has opened for business at the former Vennard’s Crossroads Convenience location on South Sixth Street (Route 954) at Lucerne Road, providing those services to an empty corner of the Indiana area. While a “grand opening” is said to be in the works, the store’s soft opening — complete with complimentary soft, fresh brownies for patrons — began Aug. 5.
HERE’S HOW THIS STORY ENDED
It was in April when we first noted Saltsburg councilman Abraham Kline’s impending commencement from the Barber School of Pittsburgh and his completion of a childhood dream.
Aspiring to style from his days of using a teddy bear as a guinea pig, Kline has completed training and, most importantly, passed his state testing and earned certification as a pro.
Kline, readers may recall, was featured by Gazette staff writer Patrick Cloonan in an account of his decade-long fight against kidney failure and his selection for a life-saving transplant at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in June 2020.
Mentored in the hair styling trade by his Saltsburg colleague P.J. Hruska and popular Homer City barber Joe Kosmack, Abe now joined the staff at the HEADZUP Unisex Hair Gallery run by “Professor” Reginald Henderson on North Fifth Street, Indiana. There, Abe is on the cutting edge of contemporary hair styling from classic layering and high and tights to fades and tattooed lightning bolts — with fun conversation at no extra charge.
IN A NUTSHELL
Here’s the Indiana University of Pennsylvania fall semester schedule in need-to-know style for the inquiring townie: Students return in mass tomorrow (although small numbers of athletes and others have been on campus for a week or so); classes begin Aug. 15; Labor Day break, Sept. 5; Fall break, Oct. 24-25; Thanksgiving break, Nov. 23-27; last day of classes, Dec. 5, followed by four days of finals and midyear commencement, Dec. 10. Hope that helps!
COMMUNITY CALENDAR
The lazy, hazy summer days are winding down and moving toward the traditional blend of the agricultural fair circuit (in a nutshell: Dayton Fair, beginning Monday; Indiana County Fair, commencing Aug. 25; Ox Hill Fair, starting Sept. 4; and Cookport Fair, opening Sept. 12) back to school days and political campaign season. ... The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is booking breakfast time seats for the Issues & Eggs forum for elected officials’ hot takes on current issues and to answer guests’ questions. That’s at 8 a.m. Sept. 1 at Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex.
CHILLING NEWS
... from White Township Recreation, where the rink surface is getting iced up for the start of hockey and figure skating training and other programs in early September. Skating Director Stephanie Clark Vitalbo and Rec Director Ryan Shaffer briefed the township board of supervisors this week on expanded arts and crafts offerings on the fall schedule, including a number of personal enrichment courses taking place off the rec complex campus at partner venues such as Artists Hand Gallery in downtown Indiana.
... and from Indiana County Community Action Program, which expects by January to compound its cooler and freezer capacity during construction of a new food bank warehouse. Director Michelle Faught reports the new food bank with 15,000 square feet of floor space will replace the 4,500-square-foot food locker on South Sixth Street near Route 422. (A buyer has been lined up for that building, Faught said.) The new storage center will be a renovation project rather than new construction on Shelly Drive, White Township, at the home of the other rink in town, the former Indiana (Roller) Skating Center, which brings this vignette full circle.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
Bouquets to Dave Mitsko, whose 2-inch-thick scrapbook of photos, newspaper clippings and event tickets documented the oldies music revival movement that was a common thread among charity events benefiting hundreds of coal mining families stricken by the shutdown of Rochester & Pittsburgh Coal Company mines in the area in the early 1990s. Spearheaded by Mitsko on behalf of his mining brothers, the musical project was anchored 31 years ago this weekend by a 12-hour concert by eight area groups rooted as early as the 1950s and ’60s. The epic Rock and Roll Reunion drew an estimated 1,200 to 1,500 who danced, sang and celebrated around the clock at The Omni Civic & Convention Center and raised more than $10,000 for the United Mine Workers Unemployment Assistance Fund and the Unemployment Help Center at Chevy Chase Community Center. Mitsko’s scrapbook fed memories of a unity of cause rarely seen in the ensuing years and the rich musical tradition of Indiana once embodied by Lord Hiram & The Walkers, Bobby Peak & The Imperials, the Mark V, the Vondells, the Batmen, The Exceptions, the Cavalcades, Johnny (Lopacinski) Rand and others. Mitsko has retired after his post-mining careers with Luther Ford and Walmart, and The Omni now is the Divine Destiny Ministries church at Old Route 119 near Wayne Avenue. But political proclamations by the county commissioners and mayor of Indiana documented the day as one to be remembered this weekend in Indiana County history, Aug. 18, 1991.
BUSINESS BYTES
Gasoline prices continued a slide from the $5 a gallon peak for 87 octane in June in the Indiana area. Most stations posted prices of $4.29 late this week, but American Oil on Route 422 near Worthington, Armstrong County, was asking $3.79, the second lowest price in the state reported to pennsylvaniagasprices.com ... Ask Siri or Alexa for help in the Homer City area as the replacement of the Jacksonville Road bridge will send motorists off their traditional path heading north out of the borough from Main Street into Center Township (and vice versa for those southbound) ... Indiana’s revived Italian Festival tops the weekend schedule with festivities from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday between Ninth and 13th streets on Philadelphia, providing a primo opportunity for Indiana to show a warm welcome to incoming IUP students and families ... Across town late Sunday afternoon, July Holliday’s Summer Concerts in the Park series features The Reflections with a playlist of memory-stoking classic rock from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, sentimentally recalled the touching words, “The one thing I need to leave behind is good memories,” of TV star Michael Landon, who died 31 years ago this summer, July 1, 1991.
