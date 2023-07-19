Greyhound, the largest provider of intercity bus travel in the United States, announced that it will host a virtual hiring event for veterans on July 25, to coincide with National Hire a Veteran Day.
As established in 2017, National Hire a Veteran Day is an annual initiative to encourage employers to consider hiring former military service members.
This is Greyhound’s second year participating in the holiday.
“The traits veterans bring to our team, including leadership, focus and commitment are invaluable to Greyhound,” said Tim Parrish, vice president of Operations for Greyhound Lines. “We are honored to employ those who served in the military. These are selfless people who never hesitate to put others first. We are grateful to play a role in their career journeys.”
At least one route Greyhound pursues still includes Indiana.
Mike Ogulnick, public relations communications manager for Greyhound, said the bus line still provides service to Indiana, with direct service to Pittsburgh and State College.
“Customers can purchase tickets at Crimson Creamery, located at 1205 Maple,” Ogulnick said. “They can board their bus at the Kovalchick Complex at 711 Pratt Drive.”
The virtual hiring event takes place on Tuesday, July 25, with Greyhound conducting an open forum from 3 to 7 p.m. Eastern time, which will enable interested veterans to ask questions of the bus company’s recruiters.
Also, company officials said, veterans can fill out an application at Veterans 2023 and a recruiter will get back to them with 24-36 hours.
“We are inviting veterans from all over the country to apply,” Ogulnick said. “We’d certainly be very pleased to have veterans from, and around, Indiana to take part.”
