Greyhound bus

Mike Ogulnick, public relations communications manager for Greyhound, said the bus line still provides service to Indiana, with direct service to Pittsburgh and State College.

 Courtesy of Greyhound

Greyhound, the largest provider of intercity bus travel in the United States, announced that it will host a virtual hiring event for veterans on July 25, to coincide with National Hire a Veteran Day.

As established in 2017, National Hire a Veteran Day is an annual initiative to encourage employers to consider hiring former military service members.