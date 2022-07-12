A groundbreaking ceremony was held July 8 for the new building for the Burrell Township supervisors and library.
The site will be the location for a prefabricated structure that the library and municipal offices together will share.
Pictured, from left, are Supervisor Dan Shacreaw; former Sen. Don White; Commissioner Robin Gorman; Supervisor Larry Henry; Library Board Member Jane Kokolis; former Library Board Member Evelyn DeMarines; Library Director Jennifer Van Hannak; Library Board Member Isabella Previte; Supervisor John Shields; David Morrow and LuAnn Zak, Indiana County Office of Planning and Development; Adriene Smochek, representative for state Rep. Jim Struzzi; Commissioner Mike Keith; Former Library Board Member Pauline Cloutier; Commissioner Sherene Hess; Kevin Evans, Stiffler McGraw; and Library Board Member Sharon Mitchell.