The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s Inner Circle has announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Punxsutawney Phil will make his annual prognostication on Feb. 2 without in-person attendance at Gobbler’s Knob.
Phil will still emerge from his stump, an event that will be available to view through livestreaming, television and other media outlets. The announcement was made through a news release, posted on www.
groundhog.org and signed by club President Jeffrey Lundy. Other events are expected to be offered virtually.
“We are developing numerous live internet, website and virtual events and interactions that will take the place of the traditional in-person events,” Lundy said in the release. “We want to assure Phil’s fans that even though the 2021 celebration will look different, the Inner Circle is excited to develop numerous virtual events and new opportunities to celebrate Groundhog Day.”
Lundy said a committee has been monitoring the pandemic to “stay ahead of our options.”
“We have been in continuing contact with health officials and those providing guidance,” he said. “The health and safety of our faithful followers and everyone associated with Phil’s prognostication has been our number one priority.”
Up-to-date information on events will be posted online.
“The guests who come to Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney each February from around the world are a key component to making Groundhog Day so special,” Lundy said. “We look forward to the day when we can welcome back all our guests and faithful followers, hopefully in February of 2022.”