Three decades after its inception, its legacy still stands.
Not a visitor to the heart of Indiana County sees the heart of the county without passing by a proud, warm wooden display sign offering a sincere “Welcome to Indiana,” the fruits of a project spearheaded in the late 1980s and early 1990s by Nancy Bierwerth and Frank Moore.
The group’s mission was embodied in its name: “We Endorse Logical Community and Orderly Main Entrances,” by its acronym WELCOME to Indiana.
And with a half-dozen welcome signs posted along the main arteries to Indiana, with well-maintained flower gardens at their bases and with light fixtures that keep them illuminated for those who arrive by night, the most visible evidence of the group’s success is evident.
Today, the small group of leaders, left threadbare by waning interest but especially by the COVID-19 pandemic, has laid out its own welcome mat. The organization needs help, in the form of both long-term organizers and short-term project workers on what current board President Shanna Scordo agreed could be called “flash committees.”
Oh, Bierwerth and Moore had dreams of beautifying the main entrances to Indiana in big ways. At one of their meetings 30 years ago, they produced engineered designs and conceptual drawings of Wayne Avenue in White Township, just south of the Indiana Borough line. The sketches showed a divided southern entry to the borough, with decorative trees growing in an island dividing the northbound and southbound lanes. It envisioned the disappearance of the sprawling Kovalchick Salvage Company scrap yards.
That part came true. The industrialist Joe Kovalchick swapped out the relocation of the piles of scrap metal and railroad ties plus $10 million in exchange for putting his family’s name on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania sports and convention complex.
That beautification was never really attributed to WELCOME to Indiana’s work but it was an example of the group’s mission.
Since the departure of Bierwerth from Indiana and the passing of both Moore and Bierwerth in recent years, and since the dwindling of its board of directors, Scordo and the few remaining weary stalwarts to the cause have launched an appeal for help to literally keep the Welcome to Indiana signs standing, if not keeping the greater dreams of WELCOME to Indiana alive.
Those dreams were in Bierwerth’s more theoretical motivations. Welcome signs did more than give Indiana a pretty face: They presented a sense of pride, told visitors that the people of Indiana cared, and put forward the notion that newcomers to town would find friendly neighborhoods and a nurturing environment for their new business ventures.
“Image is a key to economic prosperity. Welcoming entrances are a component to that,” Scordo said.
Behind the flagship “Welcome” sign campaign, the organization undertook tree planting programs and annually presented “Image Awards” to residents and entrepreneurs who took the theory to heart in the presentation of their houses and businesses.
“It relies on the ripple effect. When one person improves their home, their neighbors are more likely to do it, too,” she said.
WELCOME to Indiana’s operation followed Bierwerth’s philosophy after her departure, and through leader after leader after leader — until the coronavirus outbreak.
“That’s when everything kind of fell apart. We haven’t held an annual banquet for three years,” Scordo said. The group hasn’t kept up with collecting dues payments from the companies that advertise on the welcome signs. That loose end needs to be buttoned up.
It’s efforts like those that Scordo said can be restored with new blood. New leaders “who can step in and take ownership and run the group and rebuild that board again,” she said.
The few remaining active members are dedicated to keeping the Welcome to Indiana signs standing. Others, whether joining for the long haul or jumping in for a two- to three-month project basis, are needed to maintain the signs, shore up the advertisers’ participation, shepherd its effort to attain IRS 501©(3) tax exempt status, and advocate for the fundamental concept that image and first impressions really make a difference for a community.
The WELCOME to Indiana board still meets monthly, on the last Friday of each month at the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce office at 1019 Philadelphia St. The next session is 9 a.m. this Friday (Feb. 24).
“I don’t want to see it go under. But at the same time it isn’t really fulfilling a mission that is super attractive to anybody that’s young and vibrant and wants to get onto a committee like this,” Scordo said.
“There’s still the potential to do more tree planting or beautification, more outreach to encourage people to invest in their properties. Right now the steam has kind of died off. But there is a lot of potential for WELCOME to Indiana to do a lot of great things in the town,” Scordo said. “But what we need most is a leader to keep running it.”
Scordo said she’s sure Indiana still has those people who share those values.
“It matters how a community looks. It is not just aesthetics; it factors into our economics here,” she said. “And for the people who have that same vision, this is the chance to come together to steer this organization and determine what the future aesthetics of our town should be.”
Those leadership types with an eye for the looks of the community and a concern for its economic vitality can contact Scordo at sscordo@earthcraftlandscaping.com or (814) 414-7035 to learn more the WELCOME to Indiana project.