The Indiana Shaver Spring Chapter of Questers International presented a copy of the book “Mission: Jimmy Stewart and the Fight for Europe,” written by Robert Matzen, to the Jimmy Stewart Airport during the air show on July 9. The group has also previously donated $1,000 to the restoration of Stewart’s private plane, which is now on display at the airport for all to enjoy. Standing, from left, are Marianne Kuzneski, Julie Receski, Cynthia Lilly, Patricia Hewitt Choby, Diane Petras, Mary Moore, Ruth Riesenman, Kathy Armstrong and Jan Daugherty. Kneeling in front is Rick Fuellner, manager of airport services. Members absent from the photo are Sue Gatti, Pamela Miller, Vickie Lipinski and Alice Zaucha.
