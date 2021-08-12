When 5-year-old Lenny Hatinda wandered away from his White Township home the evening of July 29, neighbors and community members joined police and first responders to search after news of his disappearance spread by word of mouth and on social media.
But in cases where every minute counts — Lenny was described by state police as “nonverbal” — a special alert system is needed, Chris Zeisler told White Township supervisors at a meeting Wednesday.
The alert system would come too late for Lenny, whose life ended tragically that night in a pool about a tenth of a mile away from his home.
He was last seen in his pajamas and walking barefoot in the area of Country Meadows Lane at approximately 7:45 p.m., state police reported. He was found unresponsive in the pool around 11 p.m.
Cindi Solinski, a neighbor who knew Lenny, described the search effort to supervisors.
For her, it started with Lenny’s mother, Jhanet Sebunya, coming down her driveway, asking if she had seen Lenny, Solinski said.
“I started knocking on doors and the search began,” she said.
They looked for nearly four hours.
Solinski described the property where Lenny was found and speculated as to what might have drawn him there. She said she understood the pool was “drained,” but it had accumulated rainwater and leaves.
Photos of the property circulated by television news crews showed the pool covered, with water on top, surrounded by a broken fence.
The pool had a slide, Solinski said, and Lenny loved the playground. She suspects he may have gone down the slide.
Zeisler, who also spoke on Lenny, came to the meeting seeking support to form a special alert system to quickly inform people in a targeted area that a child was missing.
This differs from an Amber Alert, which is used in Pennsylvania cases where a child has been abducted. The Lenny Alert would focus of those who are missing.
“My goal is to get the word out quickly,” he said.
It could provide special information about the child, such as if they are nonverbal, and would remind people to search in pools, sheds, ponds, drainage ditches and similar areas.
“Maybe we can help save the next child that goes missing,” he said.
Zeisler said he’s met with the Indiana mayor and police chief, as well state police and officials from other agencies, and has a meeting set with Sen. Joe Pittman today.
He’s also partnered with a second group of the same name and cause.
Both groups are on Facebook and can be found by searching for Lenny Alert. Zeisler’s group is in all capital letters.
He said the alert would be especially useful for children with special needs.
“If they can’t help themselves and nobody else can, there’s no hope,” he said.
His motivation for the movement, he said, is being a father of three and lifelong resident of White Township. He hopes the idea takes off statewide through legislation and maybe even beyond to the national level.
“When a child goes missing in any community, it’s a tragic thing,” he said.
Supervisors unanimously approved a motion advising Manager Milt Lady to draft a resolution in support of Lenny Alert.
Solinski and another speaker, Joel Royer, called on supervisors to change the rules on fences and pools.
Solinski said it’s time to “step up to the plate” and enact regulations.
Royer agreed.
“I contend that past and present supervisors share some responsibility for this tragic event,” he said. “According to our code enforcement officer, we don’t have a swimming pool ordinance. This is a very basic and necessary ordinance. But as I think about basics that a township should have, other things come to mind.
“We don’t have a police force,” he said.
“We rely on the Pennsylvania State Police; however, they cannot enforce a local ordinance. This requires residents to see infractions and request ordinances in a very awkward way. Without township police, our code enforcement officer can’t act on an infraction of an ordinance unless a complaint is received from someone.”
Rules for fences and pools are covered by the Uniform Construction Code, said township spokesman Chauncey Ross after the meeting.
Ross described it as a “point in time enforcement,” saying when pools are installed, it must be to regulation under the UCC.
“After that, there’s nothing that requires it to be maintained after being deemed compliant,” Ross said.
UCC requires pools of varying heights and depths to have safety features such as locked gates and fences depending on the size. Those regulations are enforced during the time of building.
The township does not enforce those regulations after the fact, nor does it enforce the regulations on pools that existed before UCC went into effect, Ross said.
When speaking, Royer said the township’s position leaves it up to neighbors to point out problems.
“I call our township ‘the rat-your-neighbor-out township,’” he said.
Township solicitor Ryan Fritz, speaking Wednesday about a “particular residence” at the corner of Warren and Barclay roads, noted he is providing advice to township officials for a response to two formal complaints from citizens about the property.
Fritz is “working through the nature of that response,” he said.
Code enforcement officer Matt Genchur said several township ordinances “may or may not apply” to the areas of the pool and fence at that property, such as an ordinance overseeing “dangerous structures.”