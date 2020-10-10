Friends of White’s Woods Inc. is bringing back a consultant forester to address the health of the White’s Woods Nature Center straddling the Indiana-White Township line.
Michael Wolf, a consultant forester hired by FWW to analyze and assess the township’s draft stewardship plan for White’s Woods, will address an online Zoom webinar Oct. 22 from 4 to 5 p.m. His presentation will recap his July 22 remarks to the White Township board of supervisors, in which he said the woods are in good health, and no immediate drastic measures are needed to be taken to improve that health.
Wolf has more than 20 years in forestry work since his graduation from Penn State’s forest science program with a minor in environmental resource management.
He now is a forestry consultant with Appalachian Forest Consultants of Stoystown and was a forestry educator working with the Penn State Cooperative Extension Service in a nine-county area.
The public is invited to join this webinar, and can get a link to the Zoom conference call by emailing Info@friendsofwhiteswoods.org.
FWW said there will be a question-and-answer period at the conclusion of Wolf’s presentation.