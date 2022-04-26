TOST and Turned, a student-run, nonprofit theater group at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, will host a Kids’ Community Theater with a two-day camp Saturday and Sunday.
Children age 5 and older are welcome.
There will be a parent meeting and writing session at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Oak Grove. Rehearsal will take place at 10 a.m. and curtain at 4 p.m. Sunday at Jane E. Leonard Hall Room 126.
For more information, contact Kay Flood, president, at shzw@iup.edu or (724) 448-2592; Jeremy Galloza, vice president, at jere mygalloza@gmail.com; or Kaiya Reed, secretary, at (570) 541-5105.
TOST and Turned is dedicated to raising funds for local charities through theatrical performances. Members perform full-length plays in the fall semester and student written one-acts in the spring semester, according to the group’s page on the IUP website.