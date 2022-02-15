The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #407, of Blairsville, and The Order of The Eastern Star, Chapter 221, of Latrobe, united their efforts to help the less fortunate this past Christmas season.
Standing with the pile of blankets is Marge Patz.
Most of the blankets were donated by member Sue Conti and were made by her and her mother, in memory of Sue’s father. Others were bought and donated.
Other items were also donated and distributed to homeless veterans, veterans in nursing homes, hospitals, etc.
The blankets pictured were delivered to the Union Mission in Latrobe. The groups would like to thank all who donated and give a reminder that donations are accepted year-round for cash or items. Patz is willing to pick up donations.
If you are interested in becoming a member or making a donation, contact Patz at 300 S. Brady St., Blairsville, PA 15707 or by phone at (724) 840-3409.