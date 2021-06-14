Cultivating weather greeted the scores of visitors to Dilltown who searched for plants, flowers, home crafts, something good to eat and, of course, some herbs, on Saturday at the Pick-A-Dilly Herb Faire, co-sponsored by The Herb Study Group of Indiana County on the grounds of Dillweed Bed & Breakfast Inn.
